Texas Pot Smokers Find a Tiger in an Abandoned Home

That awkward moment where you see a tiger and you don't know if its real or if this is some really good weed.

Over in Houston yesterday afternoon, police were called to an abandoned home after receiving a tip from a local citizen. Looks like a group of people broke into this abandoned home to smoke a little weed and discovered something they never expected to see. An actual freaking tiger, thank goodness it wasn't roaming the house.

The tiger was in a cage in the home and actually looks pretty well fed, so someone didn't just abandon them. Whoever's tiger this is will have to go visit them at their new home. The tiger will be transported to a new facility and will be able to live its life, not in a small cage.