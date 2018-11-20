Texas Ranger Adrian Beltre Announces Retirement After 21 Seasons

Sadly, all good things must come to an end.

It's a sad day for Texas Rangers fans, long-time third baseman Adrian Beltre has decided to call it a career. Starting his career out with the Dodgers back in 1998, Beltre has amassed some amazing accomplishments in the past 21 years. He is a four-time All-Star. Won the platinum glove twice in his career, 5 gold gloves and four times for the silver glove. Also has won four silver slugger awards for his work at the plate.

Adrian Beltre has the most hits for a foreign-born player in Major League Baseball history at 3,090 hits. One of five players to hit 100 home runs with three teams. He hit for the cycle three different times at Globe Life Park. He became the sixth player with a 3-home run game in both the postseason (October 4, 2011) and regular season (August 22, 2012).

He has spent some time with the Dodgers, Mariners, Red Sox and Rangers. Adrian made the announcement this morning that is time to call it a career. He released the following statement on his retirement.

I have thought about it a lot and although I appreciate all the opportunities and everything that baseball has given me, it’s time to call it a career. I have enjoyed the privilege of playing professional baseball since I was 15 years old. I have been blessed to have played 21 seasons at the highest level in Major League Baseball.

I want to thank God, my amazing wife Sandra for your unwavering and unconditional love, support and understanding throughout my entire baseball career, my three awesome children, Cassie, A.J and Camila for being the best baseball kids, my parents, and my entire family for all your love and support.