Texas Rangers + City of Arlington Team Up to Build $200 Million Entertainment District

Remember that recent study that said people in Arlington hate tourists more than any other city in America?

Those people are about to be even more unhappy.

The Arlington City Council unanimously approved a measure last week that will allow the city and the Texas Rangers to partner in building "Texas Live!," a $200 million entertainment district in between Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium.

The development, which will consist of more than 100,000 square feet, will consist of restaurants, retail stores, an entertainment venue and a 300-room hotel with 35,000 square feet of conference and meeting space.

This will undoubtedly bring more tourists to Arlington, which in addition to the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys, is also home to Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor.

The City of Arlington is contributing $50 million to the district, while the Rangers are picking up the remaining $150 million. Proposed tax breaks for the hotel will cost the city another $50 million, though officials said residents won't be responsible for that tab.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said the development would create about 1,800 jobs. Construction is set to begin some time next year and be completed in 2017.

The announcement comes not long after rumors started floating that the Rangers might return to Dallas and a new downtown stadium when their lease is up with Globe Life Park in 2024. So, this looks to be the nail in the coffin on those Downtown Dallas dreams.

