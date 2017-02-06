Texas Rangers, Houston Police Hunting for Brady’s Game Jersey

After a historical Super Bowl comeback in Houston, New England's Tom Brady must have been on cloud 9. That is, until he realized someone stole the jersey he wore at Super Bowl 51. Arguably his 'luckiest' jersey.

"Someone stole my game jersey," said Brady Sunday night.

On Monday morning Brady was given the MVP trophy and upon questioning told Roger Goodell that it is still missing. Rumor has it the Pats' equipment manager has it, but Brady is not aware of this, apparently.

Obviously the jersey has huge sentimental value as he said, "It's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia. If it ends up on eBay, let me know."

He did not say for certain that the jersey was intended for his mother who has been battling cancer.

In the end his 'what can you do demeanor' wins out. However, Texas isn't letting this go. Not in our state!

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick issued a press release promising to help find the missing jersey. As a result, the Houston Police Department and the Texas Rangers are pitching in on the hunt for Brady's jersey.

Patrick told Chron: