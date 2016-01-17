Texas Ranked 43rd in National Education Report

National education publication Education Week has released is yearly "Quality Counts" report, with Texas falling from 39th to 43rd in the country.

The report grades each state in three categories: school finance, and students’ chance for success, and kindergarten through 12th grade achievement. Texas came in 45th in finance, 42nd in chance for success, and 24th for K-12 achievement, for an overall grade of C-. Massachusetts topped the list with a B+ and Nevada in last place with D, leaving no states with an A or F grade.

Under finance, the report grades based on pupil spending, state spending as a percent of taxable resources, and other factors, Texas was ranked 49th overall for the subcategory of pupil spending, where the national average per pupil is $11,667, and Texas averaging $7,957 per student. 600 school districts are currently suing the state over educational funding, calling it inadequate and unfairly distributed.

For chance of success, the report takes into account factors like the number of children whose parents speak fluent English (which the state came in 50th), preschool enrollment, academic proficiency, family income, and parents’ education.

In the final category, K-12 achievement, Texas came in almost exactly in the middle of the pack, ranked 24th for high school graduation rates, Advanced Placement scores, and student performance on the National Assessment of Educational Progress.