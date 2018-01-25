Texas Ranked the Best State for Driving

Sure driving in Wichita Falls is a piece of cake, but those major cities can be a nightmare.

Nothing against this survey from Wallethub, but how did Texas rank the best state to drive in? Houston I have been told is one of the worst cities to drive in the entire country. They say if you're not going fifteen miles over the speed limit in Houston, you're driving slow. This survey looked into your entire travel and not just the traffic factor.

The four key factors were the cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance. Factors that went into those categories were things like gas prices, the number of days with precipitation, traffic fatality rate and car dealerships per capita.

Texas does rank as one of the best states in the country for gas prices and it does barely rain in our states compared to others. So congratulations Texans, you won't find a safer road trip in any other state.