Texas Representative Trying to Force Longhorns and Aggies to Play

It was a Thanksgiving tradition for years. Texas and Texas A&M were going to play. Sadly, that came to an end a few years ago. Someone has had enough of these two not playing.

Thanksgiving traditions include watching the Cowboys game, eating turkey and watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. That used to include watching the Aggies and Longhorns play. Seven years ago the last game was played in this historic rivalry. The Aggies moved to the SEC and that meant this game no longer had to be played every year.

No matter which side you rooted for, this game always was a lot of fun. Sadly, it looked like it was gone forever. Not if State Representative Lyle Larson, a San Antonio Republican has anything to say about it. Yesterday he officially filed Bill 142, also known as the Restore the Rivalry Bill.

The bill says that the University of Texas and Texas A&M are required to face off in a regular season football game on the fourth Thursday, Friday or Saturday of every November. The bill imposes athletic scholarships withheld at each university if the schools are unable to re-establish the match up.

"We owe it to Texans to do all we are able to bring back this storied rivalry," Larson said in a statement. "It's time for the folks in Austin and College Station to get in a room and make a deal to restore the rivalry." Reports have come out in recent years that the Longhorns have tried to make this happen, but the Aggies are the ones that refuse to make it happen. We will see what this bill does for the future of the rivalry.