Texas Roadhouse Fires Employee Over Very Racist Tweet

You put that up on social media for everyone to see? How in the hell were you smart enough to fill out an application for the job?

Working in the service industry you're dependent on your tips to make decent money. One server at a Texas Roadhouse in Greeley, Colorado got stiffed on a tip. She took to her Twitter in her frustration, which is never a good thing. I will let the tweet speak for itself below.

Twitter

Yeah, you can't say that.

People started sending the tweet to Texas Roadhouse's corporate accounts. “Our managing partner was actually mowing his lawn when he was alerted,” said company spokesman Travis Doster. “He immediately rushed to the restaurant, met with the employee who posted this disgusting tweet and she was terminated.”

Absolutely no excuse for this kind of crap out there. Just remember, those servers are not making minimum wage. Some are making 3 dollars and some change. The companies assume you will tip and that is how they get their 'minimum wage'. This girl was frustrated because she was screwed out of money, BUT that does not excuse her racist actions. She deserved to get fired.