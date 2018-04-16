Emergency Supplies Tax-Free Weekend in Texas – Here’s What Qualifies and What Doesn’t

If you are someone who likes to stay prepared just in case of a disaster, this is the time to stock up.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is wanting Texans to remember the weekend of April 28-30. That weekend there will be no sales tax on emergency supplies. With the disaster that Hurricane Harvey had on parts of Texas last year, Hegar is wanting to remind everyone to stay prepared.

"This tax holiday allows people to save money while ensuring they have the supplies they need before an emergency situation occurs," said Hegar There's no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.

Things that Do Qualify

Less than $3000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt) Can openers - nonelectric Carbon monoxide detectors Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric Fire extinguishers First aid kits Fuel containers Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits Hatchets Ice products - reusable and artificial Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)

Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios Smoke detectors Tarps and other plastic sheeting



Things that DO NOT Qualify

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies