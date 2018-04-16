Emergency Supplies Tax-Free Weekend in Texas – Here’s What Qualifies and What Doesn’t
If you are someone who likes to stay prepared just in case of a disaster, this is the time to stock up.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is wanting Texans to remember the weekend of April 28-30. That weekend there will be no sales tax on emergency supplies. With the disaster that Hurricane Harvey had on parts of Texas last year, Hegar is wanting to remind everyone to stay prepared.
"This tax holiday allows people to save money while ensuring they have the supplies they need before an emergency situation occurs," said Hegar There's no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.
Things that Do Qualify
- Less than $3000
- Portable generators
- Less than $300
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
- Less than $75
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Can openers - nonelectric
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products - reusable and artificial
- Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
- Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
Things that DO NOT Qualify
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
