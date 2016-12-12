Texas School Censors ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ Poster

The 'Charlie Brown Christmas' special is a tradition for many families every year. One school staffer used that as inspiration for her door for Christmas. The school decided to take it down.

I seriously doubt you have not seen the 'Charlie Brown Christmas' special. In case you haven't, I put the scene that this teacher decided to quote on her door. Dedra Shannon, a staffer at Patterson Middle School in Killeen, Texas, decided to use the bible passage Linus quoted on her door.

“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a savior which is Christ the Lord. That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown,” Linus said. It's true that the meaning of Christmas gets lost in all the presents to kids. So Dedra put that up and shortly after was told by the principal it would have to come down.

She was told Linus and the tree could stay. The bible quote would have to come down because it violated the separation of church and state. Dedra decided to take it all down, the quote is the important part of the message. Dedra was told it would have to come down because “it might offend kids from other religions or those who do not have a religion.”