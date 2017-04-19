Texas Senate Approves Bill Allowing Officials to Deny Marriage Licenses to Gay Couples

The Texas Senate has given the green light to a bill that would allow officials in certain circumstances to deny gay couples a marriage license based on religious beliefs.

The bill, proposed by Sen. Brian Birdwell, will not allow officials to deny every same-sex marriage license filed, only in cases where another official without objections can step in. In instances where another official is located outside of the county, the state will allow necessary files to be sent electronically.

According to KXAN , Texas Democrats and LGBT supporters say the bill is just a means to legalize discrimination and violates the Supreme Court's decision on same-sex marriage, while supporters of the bill cite it as a means to protect the religious freedom of officials and prevent discrimination of religious officials and citizens.