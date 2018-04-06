Texas Seven-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Girl to Climb Mount Kilimanjaro

I couldn't imagine doing this as an adult, let alone being seven-years-old.

Montannah Kenney of Austin, Texas just broke a record for the youngest girl to ever climb the tallest mountain in Africa. Montannah with her mother Hollie accomplished this amazing feat this past week. The two trained by hiking around the Austin area before getting down to Africa for the ultimate test.

The reason that two wanted to do this was to honor Montannah's father who unfortunately passed away when she was just three year's old. "The higher I go, the closer I am to him in heaven," Montannah told Austin360 . Turns out a pair of boys, both seven as well, have climbed Mount Kilimanjaro before Montannah. Still, it's pretty impressive to do this at any age. Congratulations you two, all of Texas is proud of you.