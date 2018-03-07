One of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Captured in Colorado

A Texas 10 most wanted sex offender is in custody following his capture in Colorado on Tuesday.

26-year-old Dakota Marcus Stewart, considered a high-risk offender, was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. According to a DPS press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force in Colorado arrested Stewart, who was discovered living in a campsite in Florissant, CO. The Texas DPS and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force took part in the arrest.

According to a story in The Denver Post, a U.S. Marshal told the Teller County Sheriff’s Office that Stewart insisted he was a 58-year-old Russian man named Demetrius Rasputin, but a fingerprint comparison confirmed Stewart’s true identity. It's believed Stewart had been in Teller County, CO for about 11 months.

Stewart’s convictions include a 2009 conviction for sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by exposure involving two female victims in Tarrant County. Stewart was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and had warrants out in both Tarrant and Dallas Counties since August of last year.

The town of Florrisant is about 2 hours south-southwest of Denver.