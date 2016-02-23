Map Shows How Many Times Each State Fits Into Texas

We all know Texas is big. Of all the states in the continental United State, it makes everything else look tiny. But, just how big is it actually?

This new map, courtesy of Reddit user DoNotMakeEyeContact, shows how many times each state would fit into the state of Texas. It definitely puts things into perspective.

Most of the Midwest states are about 3 times smaller than Texas. Get over to the original 13 colonies and the size difference is really drastic. Delaware, the first state, could fit into Texas 108 times. Rhode Island, the smallest state, could fit 221 times.

There's only 1 state that's bigger, Alaska. While most of the time, Alaska is depicted out of scale on U.S. maps, really only about 40% of the state could fit into Texas.