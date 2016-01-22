Texas Student Suspended After Carrying Classmate Having an Asthma Attack to the Nurse



Screw the policy on this one. This kid should be honored, not suspended.

Anthony Ruelas said an eighth grade classmate at a Killeen ISD school was having an asthma attack for THREE minutes. She was wheezing and gagging and no one was doing anything. So Anthony carried his classmate on his back to the nurses office. Why is this such a big deal?

According to the teacher, she was waiting on a response from the nurse. The teacher apparently had emailed her. Anthony then jumped into action saying, ‘F—k that we ain’t got time to wait for no email from the nurse.’

"I broke rules but, she needed help, like she needed help,” said Anthony Ruelas. Anythony's mother is also coming to his defense saying, “I don't, ya know think, he should have used that language, but as far as getting suspended for walking out of class, he could have saved her life.”

I, for one, appreciated his language on this one, I would have been frustrated too if we were just going to let some girl choke in the classroom.

The school district has released a statement on the incident:

"The District is unable to provide details related to the matter as it pertains to information involving student discipline and/or health records. In an effort to protect students' rights to confidentiality granted under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the details of the investigation and/or disciplinary actions may not be provided by the district at this time. The Killeen ISD maintains the safety of our students, staff and campuses as a priority and applauds the efforts of students who act in good faith to assist others in times of need."

They're not applauding him though, they suspended him. Maybe write him up for the language, but he did the right thing. That girl needed to go see someone with medical training and just leaving her on the floor was not the right thing to do.