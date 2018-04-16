Texas Teacher Allegedly Sends Inappropriate Photos to Underage Student

Over in Laredo, Karey Tucker, a secondary ROTC teacher at Lyndon B. Johnson High School has been on administrative leave since February while an investigation has been ongoing. Karey will stay on administrative leave until the end of the year, where it looks like he will resign.

Tucker was arrested and charged with displaying harmful material to a minor, a misdemeanor, on Jan. 26 after he turned himself into the United Independent School District Police Department. Tucker allegedly showed a picture of his private parts to a female ROTC student cadet when they were alone in a van following a summer graduation ceremony in August.

“You’re going to be 18 soon. Don’t worry,” he allegedly told her, according to the arrest affidavit . Tucker's lawyer says his client is innocent in this case and will be taking this to court to clear his client's name.