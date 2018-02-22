Texas Teacher Arrested After Having Sexual Relationship With Female Student

Texas teachers continuing the trend of sleeping with their students.

I am not saying every Texas teacher is sleeping with their students, however, I would say every two or three weeks I am doing one of these stories. Which is far too often in my opinion. The latest one is a middle school teacher over in San Antonio. Crystal Nicole Rodriguez has been charged with having an improper relationship between an educator and student.

Rodriquez was a special education teacher at Page Middle School. The student in question is not currently a student at the institution but is 15-years-old. She used to go to Page Middle School where Rodriquez is also a coach. “We are working to gather information to ensure we have full knowledge of what has occurred,” the district said in a statement .

Rodriguez was booked at Bexar County Jail and released on a $20,000 bond, according to court records. Rodriquez has admitted to having a sexual relationship with the teen in question.