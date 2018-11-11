VIDEO: Texas Tech Fans Curse Out UT Fans at Jones AT&T Stadium

The Black Hole in Oakland. Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The East Side of Jones AT&T Stadium. Three places opposing fans shouldn't draw attention to themselves if they're watching a football game.

The Texas Tech student section lived up to its rowdy reputation on Saturday after a group of burnt orange-wearing Texas fans started cheering.

The chants of "f*** UT" can be heard on the video at the top of this story. Luckily, no fights broke out Saturday night during the Texas Tech-Texas game. And apparently, only tortillas were being thrown from the stands.

Texas ended up beating Texas Tech, 41-34. You can see photos and more from the game here . The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday, Nov. 17th at Kansas State. Be sure to listen to 1340 The Fan's Countdown to Kickoff show , with Rob Breaux, Karson Robinson and Robert Wright from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the free 1340 The Fan app and on air at 1340 AM.

1340 The Fan is excited to partner with Guns Up Nation this season. Check them out on Facebook here.