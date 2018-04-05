Texas Tech Football Returns to The Star in Frisco on Saturday

The traveling road show that is Texas Tech Football hits the Metroplex on Saturday, April 7. For the second consecutive year, Texas Tech will hold a practice inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

Last year's practice in Frisco was also the Red Raiders Spring Game. However, for this year, the Red Raiders appearance at the Ford Center will be a scrimmage with about 100-120 plays. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will put the first and second units of the offense into different scenarios, including short-yardage, red zone, and various 3rd & Longs.

The scrimmage will start Saturday afternoon at 3pm and all fans must have a ticket for entry inside the Ford Center. Tickets cost $10 for adults (age 19+) and are free for students 18 years old, or younger.

Texas Tech Ticket Office personnel will be at the Ford Center starting at 11am on Saturday to either sell tickets for the scrimmage, or allow fans who previously purchased tickets to pick them up.

Parking is free throughout The Star complex on Saturday, but fans are encouraged to park in lots A2 or B1 or use the Baylor Scott and White garage. Also, the NFL's Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all fans attending the scrimmage inside the Ford Center. Large and mid-size purses are prohibited along with backpacks as a part of the Clear Bag Policy . Live music and other events outside of the Ford Center start at 12 Noon on Saturday.

There will be no television, or live video, for Saturday's scrimmage in Frisco.

Next Saturday, April 14, Texas Tech Football will hold the annual Red & Black Spring Game in Lubbock at 6pm at Jones AT&T Stadium.