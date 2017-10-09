UPDATE (10/9/17 9:34 PM): The suspect has been captured and the lockdown has been lifted, according to a tweet from Texas Tech.

The deceased police officer has not yet been identified.

Original Story:

A Texas Tech University police officer was shot and killed at the Texas Tech Police Headquarters Monday night, Lubbock police say.

The shooting reportedly took place around 8:00 p.m after a student was brought in to the police department for a standard debriefing after a welfare check revealed he had evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia in his room. While inside the police station, the student pulled a gun and shot the officer in the head, according to a statement released by the university.

The suspect, 19-year-old freshman Hollis A. Daniels, is still at large and the Texas Tech campus is on lockdown and students and faculty have been told to take shelter.

Hollis A. Daniels (via Texas Tech)

The suspect is approximately 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans and is driving a silver 2001 BMW SUV.