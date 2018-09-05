Texas Tech’s T.J. Vasher from Wichita Falls Was #1 on SportsCenter’s Top Ten Last Weekend

I have a feeling this young man is gonna be playing on Sundays before too much longer.

Former Rider / current Texas Tech wide receiver T.J. Vasher wowed the announcers with his one-handed grab in Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.

The phenomenal catch was on 3rd and 2 with the Red Raiders outside of field goal range. Not only did the catch result in a first down, it extended a drive that ended with a touchdown by running back Da’Leon Ward.

Check out all the great plays that weren’t quite as great as T.J.’s in the above video.