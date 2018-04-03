Texas Teen and Strangers Chase Down Attempted Kidnapper

A teenager was almost kidnapped on her way to school and thanks to some Good Samaritans, the would-be kidnapper didn't get away.

A 17-year-old, who has chosen to remain anonymous, was almost kidnapped on her way to Sam Houston high school in Houston this past Thursday (3/29). In the video below you can see her talking to her dad on the phone hysterical over what almost happened.

The victim told KPRC , "He stopped a little bit more in front of me and he got down. He grabbed from my arm actually, telling me to get into the truck."

Luckily, another student and her mom had just seen what happened and they were not going to let this guy get away.

"My mom opened up the door and told her get inside the car and she told us what happened," the other student said. Then they started following the man.

The guy was speeding to get away, running stop signs, but they never stopped following him. He eventually ran off the road into a ditch where police were able to quickly arrest him. The man driving the truck is identified as Daniel Zapata and he already has a pretty long rap sheet.

"I just thought he was going to kill me or rape me. One of those two. I have no words for what happened, I'm just glad that I'm okay."

I'm happy to see we have citizens here in Wichita Falls step up in a similar situation. You may remember back in 2016 when locals witnessed a guy trying to kidnap a seven-year-old girl and they chased him down.

Sadly these stories will probably never go away. I am glad to see Texans stepping up and not letting these guys get away.