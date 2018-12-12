Texas Teen Suspended From USA Hockey After Beating Opponent With a Stick

This guy and Happy Gilmore definitely have an issue with anger during hockey games.

This past Sunday over in Euless, Texas the Arlington Midlothian Attack and the Grapevine/Colleyville Ice Hockey Association were playing. This is the Texas Amateur Hockey Association which is a part of USA Hockey. The Dallas Stars sponsors this league as a way to get kids to start playing hockey.

Well, it looks like some teenager's hockey career has come to an end, at least for this season. The players involved in this incident have not been identified because they're minors. A player for Grapevine/Colleyville takes his stick and beats the player twice with it while they are lying on the ground.

The player received a match penalty, which means they were thrown out of the game. The league has said this player has been suspended while they determine a punishment in January. Many believe he will receive a year-long suspension for his actions. Lucas Reid, the Vice President of TAHA said : “this is the worst thing that I’ve seen on video.”

The league also released the following statement on the situation:

"The Texas Amateur Hockey Association and USA Hockey have worked diligently to make our sport safe and enjoyable for amateur hockey players of all ages. This collective effort has been instrumental in the record growth in our Affiliate over the past six years. We are disturbed by the actions seen on the video from this weekend’s high school game and have taken immediate steps to suspend the offending player indefinitely pending a disciplinary hearing in January. These actions are not part of our game and have no place in our sport. Such acts are extremely rare and not representative of the players and families that participate in the thousands of games we oversee each and every season."