The Harris County District Attorney's Office on Monday accepted a charge of making a terroristic threat against a 14-year-old HISD student. The student is accused of threatening an HISD school on social media using an image of a clown.

The charge was filed based on evidence gathered through a Houston ISD Police Department investigation into multiple threats against schools. Similar threats have been made against schools throughout the nation using various anonymous social media accounts. HISD police are continuing to investigate other threats made against district campuses.

The student charged Monday with making one of the threats is not being identified because he is a juvenile.