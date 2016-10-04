Texas Teenager Charged After Threatening Clown Post to His School [VIDEO]
Looks like we have a clown arrest right here in the Lone Star state. We are not messing around when it comes to clowns.
A fourteen-year-old has been charged with making terroristic threats against a Houston ISD school. The teen allegedly posted an image of a clown on a social media account and threatened attacks on a particular school.
"We take all these kinds of matters very seriously," explains Houston ISD Superintendent Richard Carranza. "Students' safety is of paramount concern to us and I want to assure the public our police department was on it from the beginning."
Houston ISD reports that an investigation was immediately underway. "Although there are legal consequences and the legal system will have to play itself out, we’re also going to make sure, as much as possible, and make this a learning event for not only this student but all students that this isn’t something to play with," says Carranza.
From the investigation, it looks like the student was trying to play a hoax and not carry out any actual threats. Houston ISD released the following statement on Monday afternoon:
The Harris County District Attorney's Office on Monday accepted a charge of making a terroristic threat against a 14-year-old HISD student. The student is accused of threatening an HISD school on social media using an image of a clown.
The charge was filed based on evidence gathered through a Houston ISD Police Department investigation into multiple threats against schools. Similar threats have been made against schools throughout the nation using various anonymous social media accounts. HISD police are continuing to investigate other threats made against district campuses.
The student charged Monday with making one of the threats is not being identified because he is a juvenile.