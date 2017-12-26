Texas Thief Become a Part of Christmas Decorations

When you actually have a real life Grinch to use, might as well put them in the display.

This right here is why I don't have anything set up in my yard during Christmas. Not gonna pay for all this just so someone can steal it. Ken Lamkin in San Antonio had a nice display set up outside of his house. It was an inflatable and a fog machine. Definitely some of the more pricey Christmas decorations.

The inflatable was sixteen feet long and had some animated reindeer. Lamkin had it stolen around 3 am on Christmas Eve.Yup, a literal Grich stole on Christmas Eve again. Lamkin has security cameras on his property and caught some good shots of the thief. So he decided to blow them up and put them on display in his front yard as the Grinch that stole Christmas.

Lamkin then took it to another level. He has a projector running in his yard of the actual theft as well. Hopefully, that projector doesn't get grabbed as well my man. "It doesn't only show that we know who you are, but it is also to show that you can't take our Christmas," Lamkin said. "We are going to sit down here and hold hands, and we are going to sing and enjoy Christmas."

Lamkin also goes on to say that he hopes this Grinch's heart grows a bit and he returns the stuff they stole. It would be a happy ending like in the book, but I doubt that happens.