Texas Trooper Accused of Propositioning Woman Driver for Sex

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas trooper has been arrested after being accused of stopping a driver for speeding and offering her $300 to have sex with him.

Bexar (bayr) County magistrate records show Department of Public Safety Trooper Christopher Champion was freed Tuesday after being charged with soliciting prostitution and official oppression.

Online jail records don't list bond details or an attorney to speak for the 31-year-old trooper, who was arrested Monday night.

Investigators say the traffic stop happened in September. The trooper allegedly used the woman's cellphone to text himself, to get her contact information, before she left without getting a ticket.

An arrest warrant says the woman contacted Texas Rangers, who recorded the conversation when she and the trooper spoke later.

A DPS representative didn't immediately return messages Tuesday.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.