20 Two-Letter Texas License Plates Being Auctioned Off

Unique and different two-letter Texas license plates are up for auction through February 25, 2016.

Two letters are not only easy to remember, but can be humorous and quickly identify you. The following plates are still available: JJ, QQ, FB, TV, AV, BE, DQ, IE, LV, NA, SP and UC.

The winning bidders will own the plates for five years. Once they're won at auction, you can kiss the chance of ever getting them goodbye forever.

My Plates are also transferable, which makes them unlike other Texas plates.

You can check out how much the plates may go for at the My Plates website. Have your cash ready, though. During the 2015 auction, the two letter plate F1 went for a staggering $4,300, while SA went for a mere $750.

If two-letter license plates aren't your cup of tea, there's also a cool opportunity for a lucky Texas to show their home-state pride: An auction for an official "Alamo" license plate begins Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 8 a.m. and ends March 6, 2016 at 8 p.m.