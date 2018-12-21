Texas UPS Driver Caught Stealing Packages From Customers

Stealing packages is an awful crime this time of the year. This guy thought he had a full proof plan.

19-year-old Gilbert Good was arrested for stealing packages from UPS customers on his route last week. Good's manager overheard him talking on his phone that he was taking packages meant for other people. His manager waited until Good was putting the packages in his own car at the end of the day.

The manager confronted Good about what he was doing. The Houston Police Department was called, but Good ran off the property before they could get there. They issued a warrant out for his arrest and was brought in later that day. He was also arrested on open aggravated robbery warrants, authorities said. He's in the Harris County Jail with a $20,500 bail amount.