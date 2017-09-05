Texas Wedding Canceled Due to Hurricane Harvey, Bride Serves Food to Victims Instead

Dayna Skolkin was all set to be married this week over in Houston, but that was obviously not happening. Dayna decided to go help out the city by going to the place her wedding reception was supposed to take place -- a shelter her mom started several years ago. Dayna took the food that was to be served at her wedding reception and served it up to displaced families instead. Around 300 people were fed thanks to the kind actions of the people at the shelter.