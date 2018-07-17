Texas Woman Accused of Biting Off Another Woman’s Nose and Swallowing Part of It

This lady wanted more alcohol and cigarettes. When she didn't get them, she decided she wanted some nose.

Last week over in Houston, one of the strangest cases of assault happened. Jessica Collins went out for a night on the town with her neighbor, who has only been identified as Tatiana. The two returned later to Tatiana's place and Jessica demanded more alcohol and cigarettes. Looks like Tatiana wanted to call it a night and asked Jessica to leave.

According to Tatiana, Jessica began attacking her out of nowhere. "I didn't have time to react, to push her away," said Tatiana. She said that Jessica bit off a portion of her nose and actually swallowed it. Tatiana called her husband, screaming, "I don't have a nose! I'm 28 years old and I don't have a nose anymore!"

Tatiana said she will need plastic surgery for her injury. Jessica Collins was released from jail Monday after posting bond. She was charged with assault-bodily injury.

Tatiana's friend started a GoFundMe page for Tatiana, that includes a gruesome photo of the missing nose, to help raise money for the expensive plastic surgery which they claim must be done within 2 weeks before the nose starts to heal.