I think all of us probably have a crazy ex somewhere in our lives. Nothing is worse than when you decide to end the relationship and that person won't go away. Martha Mondeja from San Antonio appears to be one of those crazy ex-girlfriends. Mondeja's ex-boyfriend called police after he noticed someone messed with his girlfriend's truck.

The gas tank lid was open and what appeared to be sugar was around the rim of the lid. Investigators believe Mondeja carried out the vandalism. She is charged with criminal mischief. Guys and gals, if the relationship is over and that person is seeing someone new, MOVE ON WITH YOUR LIFE! They have obviously moved on with their life, you should as well.