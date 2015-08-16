Texas Woman Accuses Sheriff’s Deputy of Sexual Assault During Traffic Stop

A 21-year-old Texas woman has accused a Harris County Sheriff's deputy of sexually assaulting her during a traffic stop in June.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's department, Charnesia Corley was pulled over into a Texaco parking lot at 10:30pm on June 21 for allegedly running a stop sign. The officer stated that he smelled what he believed to be marijuana and asked Corley to exit the vehicle and placed her in the back of his patrol car. After searching the vehicle the officer called for a female deputy to the scene who removed Corley from the patrol car and ordered her to lower her pants. Corley said she told the deputy she wasn't wearing underwear and couldn't lower her pants, but was still told to do it anyway,

I bend over and she proceeds to try to force her hand inside of me. I tell her, 'Ma'am, No. You cannot do this.'

Deputies maintain that Corley said they could strip search her if necessary and resisted when they attempted to search her. Corley says that she never gave them permission to do a search and has hired an attorney. Corley's attorney is arguing that to perform a strip search, against her will and in a gas station parking lot, was a violation of her civil rights.

A spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff's Department has defended the deputies, saying they acted accordingly. Corley was charged with resisting arrest and possession of marijuana for the .02 grams of marijuana found on her. Corley said she plans to file a complaint with the department's Internal Affairs,

I feel like they sexually assaulted me! I really do. I feel disgusted, downgraded, humiliated.