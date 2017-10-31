Texas Woman Arrested For Having Sex With Daughter’s Boyfriend
A 44-year-old Texas woman is being charged with a second-degree felony after admitting to sleeping with her daughter's boyfriend.
In August, a woman notified the Pharr Police Department that her son had said he had sex with his girlfriend's mother. The boy's mother went through his phone and found suggestive text messages from the girlfriend's mother, 44-year-old Claudia Yaneth Lopez. The boy was taken to the Children's Advocacy Center for a forensic interview the following month. Investigators interviewed Lopez earlier this month, with Lopez admitting to having sex with the boy.
According to KGBT, the boy was under 17 at the time of the sexual encounter, resulting in Lopez being charged with sexual assault of a child.