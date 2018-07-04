Texas Woman Arrested for Selling Her Children

How much are your children worth? This lady had a price.

A Corpus Cristi woman has been placed under arrest after attempting to do the unthinkable. Attempting to sell her children during a recent raid. Police were issuing a warrant and found 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza allegedly in the process of trying to sell her children.

Agents found three children, ages seven, three, and two. Police believe they were in the process of being sold. Garza has been charged with sale or purchase of a child - a third-degree felony. Two other people with Garza were arrested on drug charges. An investigation is ongoing.