Texas Woman Busted With Hundreds of Alleged Stolen Christmas Packages

We had an actual Grinch strike Texas and their 'sleigh' was filled to burst with people's Christmas presents.

I've said it before and I'll say it again. People that steal packages are the worst, especially this time of the year. We can add 42-year-old Lana Krupka to the naughty list for 2018. Lana was pulled over in New Braunfels, Texas. Police got a call that someone matching her vehicle's description was tampering with mailboxes.

Guess what Lana had in her vehicle? Hundreds of pieces of mail, all with addresses not belonging to her. She had envelopes, packages, basically, any piece of mail you can think of was in her vehicle. Krupka, who was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamines, was taken into custody, police said. She was taken to the Guadalupe County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Don't worry, more charges will probably be coming. Stealing mail is a federal offense. The postal service is going to do their best over the next couple of days to make sure people get their mail to them. Hopefully, this Grinch didn't ruin Christmas today for any families.