Texas Woman Caught Abandoning Child On Stranger’s Doorstep

From the 'what were you thinking?' department, we have a sad story out of the Conroe area.

A woman in Conroe contacted police after a 20-30-year-old Hispanic female was seen on surveillance footage dropping off a 2-year-old toddler on a complete stranger's porch. You can watch the short clip of it below.

According to the mother, she left the child "..at the wrong house..." The father was found soon after the incident and the mother has also been located. Police are investigating.