Texas Woman Facing Charges For Sending Her Son for Unnecessary Hospital Visits

This poor kid has had to deal with one crazy mother and hopefully he can get a normal life after most of his life was spent in a hospital.

Kaylene Bowen-Wright is having to explain what she did to her son after being arrested this month. She claimed her son had a milk allergy and cancer and needed a lung transplant. According to reports, her son was completely healthy. Due to his mom's 'claims,' he had thirteen surgeries and over 300 visits to the hospital. She must have some good insurance to afford all this.

Kaylene's ex-husband claims she has something known as Munchausen syndrome. WebMD defines it as a mental disorder in which a person repeatedly and deliberately acts as if he or she has a physical or mental illness when he or she is not really sick. Unfortunately, her son is suffering the consequences of this disorder because she believes he is sick.

Some people have done this before by trying to scam people on GoFundMe accounts by saying look how sick my kid is, send us money. He has cancer and needs a lung transplant. Looks like those were set up for this boy, but it is unclear if it was the mother that did those.