Texas Woman Fights Off Two Male Carjackers

Natalie Dunn is just under five feet tall, but the single mother of two lifts weights and can obviously take care of herself.

Fox San Antonio reports that Dunn had just gotten home after 2 a.m. in the morning after a night out with friends. That's when the two assailants approached her and stuck a gun in her face.

They told her to get out of the car. Dunn refused, so the other man pulled a gun out as well. She still refused to get out of the car, so they struck her with a gun and tried to physically remove her.

Soon one of the men opened the other door and they began pulling her from both directions.

Finally, she decided the only thing she could do was start blowing the car horn. It worked because the men finally had enough and ran off.

Dunn told reporters she knew what she did wasn't very smart, and authorities agree; you should always comply with your attackers.