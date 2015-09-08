Texas Woman Hides Loaded Gun in Vagina for Reasons We Will Never Understand
Police in Waco got way more than they bargained for during a routine traffic stop when a woman told them she was packing heat down south.
Officers pulled over 30-year-old Gabriel Garcia for a traffic violation and discovered meth under his car seat. They also discovered more meth and a weighing scale on Garcia's passenger, 31-year-old Ashely Castaneda.
Because the pair was within 1,000 feet of an elementary school, they were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine in a drug-free zone.
Now, here's where it gets really weird.
In transit to jail, Castaneda admitted to police that she also had a loaded handgun in her vagina. (Excuse me, a what?! And where?!)
Upon being searched by a female officer, a .22 caliber Smith & Wesson with a round in the chamber was indeed discovered in her vagina.
The gun was taken into evidence, and Castaneda was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
The puns just write themselves here.
"Pardon me, ma'am -- is that a loaded pistol in your vagina or are you just glad to see us?"
I'm sure she could have gotten a real 'bang' out of that.
Or, as we say in West Texas: "Get your guns up!"
(via WFAA)
