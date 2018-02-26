Texas Woman Poops Her Pants to Hide Drugs During Arrest

In case you thought you had a crappy job (pun intended), at least you didn’t have to sift through somebody’s feces to find evidence.

Police in Corsicana were responding to a report of a theft at a grocery store last Wednesday, February 21. Officers took the suspect, Shannen Martin, into custody and put her in the back of a police cruiser where she proceeded to intentionally poop her pants and then hide evidence in her excrement.

After sifting through her feces, officers discovered a crack pipe, 2.3 grams of crack cocaine and oddly enough, a Valentine’s Day Card.