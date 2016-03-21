Texas Woman Stabs Husband for Not Getting Out of Bed

According to the police report, she first hit him over the head with a pot before pulling out the kitchen knife.



KZTV Channel 10 reports that 39-year-old Melinda Hinojosa was upset when her common-law husband slept until noon and wouldn't get out of bed.

According to the report, she first hit him with a pot, then struck him in the face a few times before finally stabbing him in the hand with a kitchen knife.

The man refused medical treatment, but was considering having his wife charged with aggravated assault. However, she did get him out of bed.