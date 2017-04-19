Do not allow this woman to ever see this kid again. What she did is unforgivable.

Jamelle Peterkin of Houston, Texas recorded herself torturing her one-year-old son for thee hours. Police report she was upset the boy's father had gotten a new girlfriend. Police have in total 64 videos, some of which have been pieced together in the video above.

The videos of Peterkin show her squeezing the boy's small hands with all her might, putting a plastic bag over his head, and burning his hand with a lighter.

Peterkin is currently out on $15,000 bail and the child is in the care of other family members.

