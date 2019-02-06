Texas Zoo Will Name a Cockroach After Your Ex and Then Feed it to a Meerkat

Finally, something for me to do on Valentine's Day that is fun.

Most of the time when a relationship ends, you can end on good terms. However, you have those times where you end up really hating that person for the rest of your life. Here is how you can calmly take that aggression out. The El Paso Zoo has an amazing promotion just in time for Valentine's Day for that person in your life that broke your heart.

You can send your ex's name to the El Paso Zoo by February 10. The El Paso Zoo will then adorn cockroaches with the name of your ex. The cockroaches will then be fed to the meerkats in their exhibit on February 14. From what I have seen, this doesn't cost anything. So submit those names now.

The zoo will be live streaming the feast on their website and Facebook page on February 14. The public is also allowed to come watch the 'Quit Bugging Me' event.