You might think you're watching Michael Jackson himself.

Every year, the Boys and Girls Club of Vernon , Texas ends their seven-week summer program with a talent show, and this year one incredibly talented young man set the stage on fire.

13-year-old Ezekiel Boone-Walker stole the show on Friday (July 21) when he absolutely nailed four solid minutes of signature Michael Jackson moves to the tune of the late artist's song 'Billie Jean.' The video of Zeke's impressive dance skills has moonwalked its way up to over 70,000 views with more than 1,000 shares as of Monday afternoon.

Very smooth, Zeke. We have a feeling the King of Pop himself would be very proud.