Top Three Texoma Fashion Dads Revealed!

After a super close race, the votes have been counted and it's time to reveal the top three Texoma Fashion Dads!

This Father’s Day, we wanted to recognize not just the dads who are the corner stone of their family – providing for them, protecting them and teaching them, but also the dads who do it all while sporting their own unique style -- like Mark's boots with shorts and a tucked in cutt-off shirt or Tim's over-the-top hair dos or Brandon's holey shorts and flip flops with a sweet tan line.

3rd Place: Brandon Early

Not super outrageous outfit. I'd prefer no holes in the shorts and for him to tan his white feet but you can see by the smile he is wearing how proud he is to be the dad of the two handsome boys. I couldn't have asked for a better dad or husband! - Submitted by Alisha Early

Prize: A full auto detailing ($159.99 value) from All American Super Car Wash and a $50 gas card.

Brandon Early, Submitted by Alisha Early

2nd Place: Tim Lewis

Our dad is always being funny and crazy. He takes us on so many adventures. you see our dad is our step dad but you wouldn't know it. He is the only dad we have in our lives. He is known around town right now for his hair! haha which he has been growing out for a while. He takes us fishing and hunting. We love him very much. My name is Aaliyah Villarreal and my brothers name is Devon Laurenzana. - Submitted by Aaliyah Villarreal

Tim Lewis, Submitted by Aaliyah Villarreal

1st Place: Mark Reeves

My dad's style is very unique! He will sport his work boots and shorts with a cut off tee anywhere! Top it off with the biggest "taco" hat he can find and he's good to go ! He's so fancy , D Magazine out of Dallas, had to get a picture of his fashionable attire at NASCAR and put him in their magazine! - Submitted by April Glover

Mark Reeves, Submitted by April Glover

Huge thank you to all who participated in the contest!