Letter Grades For Texoma School Districts Released for First Time Ever

The state of Texas has decided to give letter grades for school districts to help parents make a decision for their children. Some people love it, some people already hate it.

The Texas Legislature ordered the letter grading system during the last session as a way to give parents a clearer understanding of how well or poorly districts are doing.

The letter grade is broken down by student achievement, school progress, and closing the gaps. School districts receive a letter grade for each category to reflect how well their students perform on the state standardized tests and whether they are ready for college and careers (student achievement); how much students are improving on state tests (school progress); and how well schools are boosting scores for subgroups such as students with special needs and English language learners (closing the gaps).

The only thing you may be confused about below are the ones that have a "Met Standard" overall grade. That means there is only one school in that district, so they were just given a generic pass/fail rating. As stated above, next year is when individual schools will get grades, this year it is just by the district. If you want to look up more Texas Schools, you can visit the Texas Education Agency website .

Check Out the Texoma Area School District Grades Below:

(Click on the district name for more info and to see how each individual school performed)

Archer County:

District Overall Rating Overall Grade ARCHER CITY ISD A 92 HOLLIDAY ISD B 89 WINDTHORST ISD A 94

Clay County:

District Overall Rating Overall Grade BELLEVUE ISD Met Standard 76 PETROLIA CISD C 78 HENRIETTA ISD B 88 MIDWAY ISD Met Standard 81

Wichita County:

District Overall Rating Overall Grade WICHITA FALLS ISD C 76 IOWA PARK CISD B 88 BURKBURNETT ISD C 76

Wilbarger County: