Texoma McDonald’s’ Offering Free Breakfast For Students On STAAR Test Day

STAAR Testing Day is happening in Texoma and our local area McDonald's restaurants want to make sure the students are ready. They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so they will be giving free breakfast to all local area students (grades 3-8) and teachers before they begin their test.

It all happens on Tuesday, March 29th from 5:30am to 10:30 am at the McDonald's restaurants in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Iowa Park, and Bowie. Students must be 3rd to 8th grade and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Teachers must present a valid school I.D. The limit is one breakfast per student.

They will offer the choice of either Fruit and Maple Oatmeal or an Egg White Delight McMuffin Sandwich as well as apple slices and either apple juice or 1% low-fat milk.