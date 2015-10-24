The Ten Commandments; God’s laws handed down to Moses on Mount Sinai (Exodus 20:1-17). For Christians and Jews alike, it’s hard to imagine how or why anyone would find offense with displaying the laws anywhere. But various groups and individuals have claimed to find offense with it, based particularly on the grounds that doing so violates the Constitution. Religious opponents frequently cite ‘separation of church and state’ as the basis for their opposition, however, the words ‘separation of church and state’ do not appear in the U.S. Constitution.

One such display was the 6-foot tall Ten Commandments Monument that has stood on the grounds of the Oklahoma State Capital since 2012. John Riggs, pastor of Texoma Cowboy Church met a group of 10 other cowboys at the Red River a few days ago and the group headed north to Oklahoma City on horseback. Their mission was simple: deliver a smaller version of the Ten Commandments monument to the Oklahoma state capital. They arrived on Friday and there to greet them was none other than Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ordered the removal of the Ten Commandments monument from the capital grounds. On October 5 th a company hired by the state carried out the removal. The monument was moved to offices of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs just south of the Capitol. Pastor Riggs smaller version of the monument is now the third to make its way to Oklahoma's Capital grounds.

The monument was originally commissioned by the family of an Oklahoma legislator who paid around $10,000 to have the monument constructed. Public funds were not used to construct or place the monument. A self-described Satanist rammed the monument with his car . The company that built the original monument fronted the cost of building the second. Fundraising efforts are reportedly underway to pay for the replacement which is the one that now resides at the Public Affairs Office.

Riggs told KSWO-TV 7 in Lawton, "For me personally, my heart is just broken over the state of our country and the direction its going. They (the Commandments) are historical in our country, in our nation, and critical for our nation to stay and move and function as people." Officials say the Commandments presented by Pastor Riggs to the governor will be kept in her office.

Sources: KSWO, Christian Examiner