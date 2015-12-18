13-year-old Rebecca Beale from Graham, Texas is one of ten miniature bakers with major talent who will appear on the upcoming season of 'Kids Baking Championship' on the Food Network.

Over the course of eight episodes, hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman will lead Rebecca and her fellow contestants (ranging from age 10 to 13) through tasty challenges designed to find the most impressive and creative young baker in the country.

Rebecca's baking skills and originality will be put to the test as she whips up delectable desserts including perfect pies, elegant eclairs, mouthwatering macarons, creative cakes, and crispy cookies.

With tougher challenges and a grand prize of $25,000 on the line, Rebecca will need to bring her 'A' game if she is to be crowned this year's Kids Baking Champion.

You can watch and cheer for Texoma's own Rebecca Beale on Season 2 of 'Kids Baking Championship' when it premieres on Monday, January 4, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. on the Food Network.

'Kids Baking Championship' contestants include:

Rebecca Beale (Graham, TX: age 13)

Alex Alcorta (Austin, TX: age 10)

Peggy Fischer (St. Johnsbury, VT; age 10)

Jane Haviland (Ann Arbor, MI; age 11)

Colby Lacasse (Blue Hill, ME; age 11)

Matthew Merril (Great Falls, VA; age 11)

Alex Portis (Monroeville, PA; age 12)

Yahshimabet Sellassie-Hall (Oakland, CA; age 12)

Emma Wensing (Austin, TX; age 11)

Ryan Wilson (Danville, CA; age 11).

Good luck, Rebecca! We'll be cheering for you!