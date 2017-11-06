The individuals in the video above are wanted as of November 3, 2017

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week.

Please remember, these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.

You can also submit tips on the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Facebook page.